Scotia Capital Inc. Has $575,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

