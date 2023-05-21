Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $333,000 in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth $720,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 203,212 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $29.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

