Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $637,000 Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.79 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

