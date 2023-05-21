Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,885,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $109.98 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

