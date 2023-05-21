Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,290 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

