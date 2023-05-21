Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $35,724,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 762,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.64 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. Nomura lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

