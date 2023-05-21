Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,831,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

