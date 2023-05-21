Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 594 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

