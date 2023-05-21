Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

