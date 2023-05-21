Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 542 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 542 ($6.79), with a volume of 29583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539 ($6.75).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,783.78%.
Scottish American Investment Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of £958.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,464.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 518.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.76.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
