Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 542 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 542 ($6.79), with a volume of 29583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 539 ($6.75).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,783.78%.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of £958.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,464.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 518.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

In other news, insider Christine Montgomery acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($61,756.23). In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Dame Mariot Leslie acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,780 ($12,251.03). Also, insider Christine Montgomery bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($61,756.23). 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

