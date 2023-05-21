Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

