Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.52) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 745 ($9.33).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 628.20 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 647.03. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a one year high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83).

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

