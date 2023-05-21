Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $104.00. Approximately 380,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 355,083 shares.The stock last traded at $54.77 and had previously closed at $55.28.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

About Silicon Motion Technology

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

