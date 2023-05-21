Silvercorp Metals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$839.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.74 and a 52-week high of C$5.59.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

