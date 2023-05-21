Silvercorp Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of SVM opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

