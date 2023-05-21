Silvercorp Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
