Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

