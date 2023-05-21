Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.65. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.66 and a twelve month high of C$29.91.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$206.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.40 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.5923001 EPS for the current year.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
