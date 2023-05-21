So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ SY opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in So-Young International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in So-Young International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in So-Young International by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

So-Young International, Inc engages in the operation of a medical aesthetic service platform. It focuses on content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China, social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

