Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SOI opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $363.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $84.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 314,684 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.