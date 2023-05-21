Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $66.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

