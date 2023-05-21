Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $79.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 55,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.44%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

