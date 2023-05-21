SPDR S&P Retail ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 45,187 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 109% compared to the average daily volume of 21,573 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,058,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,245,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,718,000 after acquiring an additional 376,438 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,760,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,334,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6,425.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,543,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,495,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

