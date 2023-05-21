Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

