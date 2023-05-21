Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,891 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $96.23 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

