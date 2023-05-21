Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.23.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

