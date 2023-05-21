Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Buys $16,600.00 in Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director John P. Miller bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,935 shares in the company, valued at $234,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spruce Power Price Performance

Shares of SPRU stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77.

