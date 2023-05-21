SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of SPSC opened at $160.12 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.69.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $2,598,315.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,811.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $2,598,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,811.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $637,599.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,145 shares of company stock worth $3,992,158. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,555.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

