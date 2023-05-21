SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.