Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Purchases $13,890.24 in Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Morris bought 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $13,890.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $40,770.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stabilis Solutions Price Performance
SLNG stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Stabilis Solutions Company Profile
Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.
