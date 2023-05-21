Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $23,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $81.61 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

