State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

