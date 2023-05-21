Status Price Tops $0.0243 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Status has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $93.33 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025808 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,911.03 or 1.00067277 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02448877 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,293,041.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

