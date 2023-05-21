Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.24.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

