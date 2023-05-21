Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$35.89 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$37.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

