Stifel Nicolaus Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $135.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

