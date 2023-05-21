Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Applied Materials Call Options (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 26,491 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,801 call options.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

