Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Icahn Enterprises Put Options (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 11,783 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,329 put options.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $11,251,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEP stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.