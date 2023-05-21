StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.53.
Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 368,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 61,892 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 172,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 413,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
