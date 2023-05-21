StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 368,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 61,892 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 172,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 413,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

