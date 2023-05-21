StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ATNI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ATN International Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $588.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.38. ATN International has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

ATN International Announces Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $192.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ATN International by 84.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the U.S. Telecom and International Telecom segments. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

