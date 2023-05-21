StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Insider Activity

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.85 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.