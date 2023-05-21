StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CLMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
