StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.65.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.33.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

