StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Clarus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $316.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Clarus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.32.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 112.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

