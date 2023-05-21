StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNS. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 68.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

