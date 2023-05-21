StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $156.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.