StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $156.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,509,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.