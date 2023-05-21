StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

