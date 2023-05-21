StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.89.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 112,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 111.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

