StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

