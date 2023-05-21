StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,978,957,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

