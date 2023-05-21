StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $444.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $396.19 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.70.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

